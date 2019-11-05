Venetian Gondoliers clean garbage from famous canal

Venetian Gondoliers stripped down out of their traditional outfits and donned scuba diving suits on Sunday night for a dark dip in search of garbage.

The scuba divers worked for six hours into the night to retrieve garbage from the bottom of the famous canal.

City Councilor Giovanni Giusto said it was easier to conduct the cleanup at night when there is less traffic in the canal.

It is the 6th time the City of Venice, in conjunction with the Gondoliers Association, has organized the operation, removing around 2 1/2 tons of garbage to date.