Vigil to be held tonight in recognition of International Transgender Day of Remembrance

Every November, members of the transgender community and their allies come together to remember fellow transgender people who have passed away.

Whether it be from suicide, murder, or natural causes, transgender people are dying at a faster rate than most other demographics.

That is why November 20th is recognized as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Because of the issues transgender people face in today’s society, advocates say it is important to show support to members of the community.

The annual vigil will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Erie County Courthouse to remember the lives of transgender people lost too soon. Anyone is welcome to attend.