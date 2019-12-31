Wildfires in Australia prompt evacuations in Southern State of Victoria

The wildfires in Australia are showing on signs of diminishing.

Wildfires in the bush have been raging since late August. For several months, the might of the Australian government and all the resources it commands have been helpless against the fires.

Hundreds of bush fires have destroyed an area the size of Maryland.

30,000 tourists in the usually picturesque Southern State of Victoria were ordered to leave over the weekend.

“Because the fire is just right across there, right across the road. They are back burning, but because its been so dry its just gone out of control. So, I’m going,” said Gayle Hicks, resident.

As those wildfires continue to burn, Australia’s wildlife has also been suffering with catastrophic numbers of some species, such as koalas, being devastate by the ongoing fires.

Several videos of thirsty koalas have gone viral in recent weeks.

Kangaroos were seen appearing to flee from bush fires in the town of Monaro on Monday.

Many residents have been donating to the Koala Hospital in New South Wales, which has admitted more than 300 koalas since the start of the wildfires.