Interstate Crash Leaves Eight People Injured Overnight









An early morning accident along I-90 sends eight people to the hospital. Calls went out around 2:30 a.m. for a car that reportedly smashed into a construction vehicle in the eastbound lane, just west of the Girard exit.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found eight people with injuries ranging from critical to moderate. Some of those injured, found laying in the roadway. Medics from several neighboring townships were called in to assist on scene.

The east bound lane of I-90 is shut down at this time and according to crew on scene, it will remain closed for some time while crews clean up the wreckage.

No word yet on what led to that accident, or if any construction workers were involved.