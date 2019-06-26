Investigation continues in the case of human remains at Cascade Creek

The investigation continues into the case of human remains that were found around Erie’s Cascade Creek back in April. Erie police and Mercyhurst University students discovered 28 bones, including a human skull, during the continuous search of the area.

The Mercyhurst University Forensic team wrapped up their investigation of the bones days ago. Erie County Corner Lyell Cook has received the final report from the forensic team and the report is under review by cook.

From the report, the bones reveal it was a white man, about 5’5 to 5’11. He is believed to be 35 to 50 years old.

“It could be anything,” Cook said. “It could’ve conceiveably floated over from Canada, across the lake. The coroner says the next step is to match the bone information to any mission person reports from the year.