It’s Apple Season! Where can my family pick apples this fall?

Burch Farms: 9210 Sidehill Road, North East People can pick apples from 8 a.m. to 6 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9210 Sidehill Road, North East Lehman Fruit Farm : 6550 Pieper Road, Girard Township People can pick apples from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 6550 Pieper Road, Girard Township Post Apples CSA: 8893 Gulf Road, North East People can pick apples from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Sundays from 2 to 7 p.m. However, due to a bad frost, the number of apples you can pick will be limited.

8893 Gulf Road, North East Sceiford Quality Fruit: 11820 Middle Road, North East People can pick apples from 12 to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the availability changes every day, so they recommend calling ahead at (814) 847-5233.

11820 Middle Road, North East

