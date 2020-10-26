It’s back! How to grab KFC’s fried chicken-scented firelog before it sells out

While 2020 has robbed us of plenty of our favorite things, there’s at least one thing that will ensure we end the year on a positive note.

Yes, KFC’s fried chicken-scented yule long is back.

The 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has sold out the past two years, so you’re going to watch to act fast if you hope to fill you home with the smell of fried delight.

This year, it’s being sold exclusively through Walmart and will cost you $15.88.

“We hope you’ll cuddle up with your family or friends with a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken and a warm fried chicken-scented fire this holiday season,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, according to a news release.

The firelog is made in partnership with Enviro-Log, an environmentally-conscious consumer products and recycling company.

“Since selling out last year, we have received weekly calls from hopeful fans wanting to get their hands on the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog,” said Ross McRoy, president and founder of Enviro-Log.

It apparently sold out in just three hours in 2019, so act fast!