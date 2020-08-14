Jamestown Fire Department responds to brush fire in Crawford County

Firefighters battled a major brush fire on the southern border of Crawford County.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Jamestown firefighters were called to a corn field on fire at the intersection of Fitch and East Lake road, just east of Pymatuning Lake.

According to officials on scene, approximately 15 acres were burned before the fire was contained .

Over 30 firefighters were treated and released on scene for heat exhaustion. One was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

The fire was contained and no nearby structures were involved.