An officer in Jamestown, New York is being praised for her efforts rescuing a dog.

Video shows officer Jakki Martin-Ahlbin stepping out of the river and then climbing up rocks while carrying the dog in one arm.

This is not the first time that Officer Ahlbin has been singled out for her efforts.

In November 2021, she was credited with saving the life of an 11-day-old baby reported unresponsive and not breathing.