(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown, NY woman is facing a long list of charges after police said she robbed a Chautauqua County grocery store then attempting to ingest a controlled substance while in custody at the city court.

According to City of Jamestown Police, officers were first called out for a reported shoplifting at the TOPS Friendly Market along Washington Street on Thursday, Nov., 23 where the alleged thief displayed a dangerous instrument to employees.

Police caught up with the alleged thief shortly after on North Main Street and took her into custody. After taking her into custody, police also said she was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine before being booked in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.

The next day, City of Jamestown police were alerted to the same suspect possibly being in possession of a controlled substance while in jail and was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail.

While waiting to sign her paperwork in the Jamestown City Court holding room, police said she took out a small baggie of cocaine she was concealing and tried to ingest it in front of officers.

After a brief struggle, officers were able to confiscate the baggie and later transported the woman to the Chautauqua County Jail.

She’s since been charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance for the initial arrest and will face additional charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and felony tampering with evidence for the incident at the city court.