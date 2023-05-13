(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown woman is facing a pair of charges after an alleged confrontation ended with her throwing items at an employee and stealing other items.

According to Jamestown Police, Jennifer Allen, 38, of Jamestown is facing charges including petit larceny and second degree harassment after allegedly taking items from out of the hand of an employee then throwing other items at the employee when they took the items back.

Allen then left the store but not before taking “several” other items without paying according to a release from Jamestown Police.

Allen was located by police shortly after the incident and was taken into custody.