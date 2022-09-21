The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has formally announced its first fall hearing for Sept. 28.

Committee members have declined to elaborate on the topic for the hearing, slated for 1 p.m. that day.

The hearing comes as members of the panel have said they’ve continued to gain new details about the riot at the Capitol throughout the August recess.

The panel did not announce any in-person witnesses for the hearing, and Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said they had not yet decided whether there would be any.

Unlike other hearings that have been primarily led by one or two lawmakers of the nine-member panel, Thompson said that in next Wednesday’s hearing “each member will have an appropriate role in the process.”

Thompson also said the hearing – though perhaps not its final one — would likely be the last before the November midterms.

“I’d say at this point it is but it’s not in stone. If more information is forthcoming to the hearing, it’s always a possibility,” he told reporters Wednesday.

In recent months the committee has interviewed a number of former Trump administration cabinet officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Members of the panel have also said the committee is making progress in its review of communications of the Secret Service on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.