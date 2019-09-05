JET 24/FOX 66 again on low power as tower work resumes

Jet 24 and Fox 66 are in the last phase of tower maintenance which involves repainting the broadcast tower on upper Peach Street.

This is mandated periodically by federal law, specifically the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communication Commission.

During this process, it will be necessary to run the stations at reduced power for worker safety.

These periods will occur only between 8 AM and sunset.

We appreciate your understanding and will make these periods absolutely as short as possible.