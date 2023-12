Update (6:20 p.m.) — Services have again been disrupted and JET 24/FOX 66 continues to deal with technical difficulties.

We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to have our systems restored as quickly as we can.

Original Story (6 p.m.) — JET 24/FOX 66 is dealing with technical difficulties at this time. Please stay with us as we’ll give an update once systems have been restored.