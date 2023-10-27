(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Asbury Woods is reminding the public there’s still time to sign up and join them for story time and hike through the woods at their pumpkin hunt.

During the hunt, children three to eight years old accompanied by an adult can enjoy a pumpkin story, look for signs of fall while hiking through the woods and enjoy a pumpkin hunt with each child being given a small pumpkin to take home.

The program takes place Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. rain or shine at the Asbury Woods Nature Center located at 4105 Asbury Rd.

The event will take place outside but will be moved inside in case of inclimate weather. To register for the event, head over the the Asbury Woods website.