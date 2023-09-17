(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Blasco Library will be hosting a pair of events later this month free to the public and will feature JET 24/FOX 66 Meteorologist Tom Atkins.

The first event will be a Winter Skywarn Training in the Blasco Library’s Hirt Auditorium on Saturday, September 23 at 2 p.m.

Participants can enjoy a free lesson from Tom Atkins on how to spot and report severe weather in our area.

Later that same week, Tom Atkins will be joining Erie native, antarctic explorer and inventor of the Wind Chill Factor, Paul Siple.

Siple was one of the first Boy Scouts to explore Antarctica and will be discussing his explorations with Admiral Richard Byrd with Librarian Rachel Stevenson. Tom Atkins will also be on hand to discuss the Wind Chill Factor, what it means and how it affects Erie.

The event takes place Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Blasco Memorial Library’s H.O. Hirt Auditorium.

Both events will have free admission and all members of the public are invited to attend. For more information on the events, check out the Erie County Library website here.