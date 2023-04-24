Erie County Executive Brenton Davis appeared in court after a woman filed two Protection Against Abuse (PFA) orders against him.

The woman, who claimed to be Davis’s ex-girlfriend, testified that Davis allegedly grabbed her by her clothing, threw her down to the ground and dragged her about 10 feet. That incident allegedly took place at his home on April 9.

The plaintiff claims this occurred after an argument over a text message, which resulted in Davis blocking her cell phone number on April 8.

She said after she couldn’t reach him, she allegedly attempted to return a hunting rifle Davis lent her son. She later apologized for showing up on his property unannounced and said they developed a complicated relationship.

In the courtroom Monday afternoon, they uncovered many messages over the last 16 months including the ones leading up to that day.

The plaintiff’s attorney said while he’s disappointed in the outcome, it takes a lot of courage to stand up against a person in a position of power.

Meanwhile, Davis’ campaign advisor said this was difficult for everyone involved.

“We’re glad it’s over, and I want to stress to you, this was frustrating and painful for Brenton, but he doesn’t have any ill will toward the other side,” said Dennis Roddy, Davis’ campaign adviser.

“I hope this can be an example for others to come forward and assert their rights, no matter who the defendant might be, what power they might have or what authority they might have,” said Bryan Spry, attorney.

There is another court order for the plaintiff’s children, a Protection From Intimidation (PFI), which will last six months.