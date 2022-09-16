(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie while he was on stage in New York made another appearance in court on Friday, Sept. 16.

Hadi Matar is the suspect in the stabbing and has been charged with attempted homicide. He returned to Chautauqua County Courthouse for a hearing in front of Judge David Foley.

The district attorney is requesting additional time, and also is requesting a protective order limiting witness exposure to Matar.

The district attorney also is requesting a closed court room for the protective order hearing.

After an extended recess Judge Foley declined to make a decision on both the protective order or the time extension on Friday.

The public defender saw it as a small victory for his client, Matar.

“In order for a defense counsel to meaningfully participate in any type of hearing regarding protection order we need to know what they’re talking about. We need that information ahead of time to look at it. And it’s not going anywhere — it’s staying with me,” Chautauqua County Public Defender Nathaniel Barone II said.

The next hearing will be on Sept. 21 in a closed court room.