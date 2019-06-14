Judge rules UPMC/Highmark agreement can expire

A Commonwealth Court judge has ruled that the agreement allowing Highmark insurance patients to use UPMC doctors and facilities in network can expire on the June 30th deadline.

Ending that agreement would mean that Highmark insurance customers could no longer use their insurance plans at UPMC facilities without penalty.

That ruling comes despite efforts by PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro to keep the two health giants cooperating with each other’s insurance plan.

He expressed disappointment but only hinted that an appeal to the PA Supreme Court would be considered.

“Make no mistake” Shapiro said in a statement, “Our work here is not done.”