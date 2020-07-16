Judge Trucilla makes decision on resuming jury trials

Back in March, the Erie County Courthouse under the direction of President Judge John Trucilla, cancelled jury trials for the foreseeable future as COVID-19 began to spread across the region.

Trucilla will resume jury trials beginning August 18th with extra safety conditions in place.

The jury pools will be reduced from the usual 120-140 to just 20 in the morning and another 20 in the afternoon. The jury questioning process, called voir dire will be 1 on 1 and private.

Court trials will be held with social distancing in place. There will be limited people in the courtroom and six feet between each person. There is limited seating for trials reserved mostly for family members, court staff and media.

Plexiglass will also be placed throughout the courtrooms.

