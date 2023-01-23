There will be no live video feed from day one of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. News 2 will provide updates as information becomes available. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom and tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh will stand trial for the brutal June 7, 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their Colleton County property.

BACKGROUND:

The shootings were the first thread in the unraveling of Murdaugh’s decades-long web of crimes. In addition to the murders, he has been indicted on around 100 white-collar and financial crimes, including tax evasion, and stealing money from former law clients and his family’s law firm. State prosecutors have claimed that impending financial and legal doom pushed Murdaugh to snap and murder his wife and son.

He is also connected to at least three other death investigations, including that of his former housekeeper, a teen thrown from a boat allegedly driven by a drunk and underaged Paul Murdaugh, and a teen found dead under suspicious circumstances in the middle of a rural Hampton County road.

Monday’s trial focuses solely on the indictments for Margaret and Paul’s murders. Murdaugh has steadfastly maintained his innocence.

News 2 will provide live updates from notable moments in the trial below:

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:00 a.m. – Before the court could gavel into session, Judge Clifton Newman had to set media protocols for the jury selection process. He decided no video feed was allowed for jury selection, but as of 9:10 a.m. was still deciding whether reporters would be allowed to have phones in the courtroom.

Jury selection could prove difficult in such a small, tight-knit community over which the Murdaugh family has historically exercised significant influence.

9:04 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh arrived in a large black van. He was wearing dress clothes and appeared to hide his shackled hands under a blazer. As was helped out of the van and escorted inside by multiple armed security guards.

Members of the media await Murdaugh’s murder trial Members of the media await Murdaugh’s murder trial

The courthouse lawn and surrounding area were packed with media.

10:00 a.m. – An audio feed of jury selection was made available. Jurors were each asked questions like “are you married or single” and “what do you do for a living?” The court is taking stringent measures to protect the identity of potential jurors. Judge Clifton Newman previously ruled that their identities must remain concealed throughout the trial.

10:40 a.m. – After asking all potential jurors the basic questions, jurors were asked other questions such as whether they are citizens of the United States and Colleton County, whether they have at least a sixth-grade education, and whether any physical or mental ailments may prevent them from serving.

One potential juror said that he has back problems and cannot sit for extended periods of time. He was excused. Another potential juror was excused because of an issue with his job.

10:42 a.m. – Potential jurors were asked if they had ever been convicted of a crime that would have resulted in a sentence of one year or longer.

One person said that he had been court marshaled by the military for going AWOL. He was not immediately dismissed.

Another person was excused for his crime, which was inaudible. News 2 is working to review.

A third person said she had been convicted of shoplifting but was not disqualified.

10:45 a.m. – Potential jurors were then asked if they had ever worked in any law enforcement or court capacity, or if they had already served on jury duty in Colleton County within the past year. One person said he had. The court said they would review his service and get back to him.