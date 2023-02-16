Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above | Scroll down for live updates

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The state is expected to rest its case Thursday in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

Judge Clifton Newman decided Wednesday to allow testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s botched suicide-for-hire attempt in the trial.

The decision to allow the testimony came after Judge Newman previously ruled it would not be allowed because it lacked sufficient relevance to this case. After questioning by the defense brought up Curtis Eddie Smith, Judge Newman reversed the decision, saying the door had been opened.

Wednesday’s witness testimony came mainly from SLED agent David Owen, the lead investigator on the case. Prosecution introduced a new video of an August 11, 2021 interview with Murdaugh, the third SLED interview conducted in the case.

The interview was the first time Murdaugh was told by SLED he was being seriously considered as the main suspect.

Evidence shown in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Owen recounted Murdaugh’s changing stories and inconsistencies in his timeline, which led him to believe Murdaugh was behind the murders.

Murdaugh’s defense team contends that the investigation was botched from the start and that SLED made no effort to gather evidence that would’ve excluded Murdaugh as a suspect.

In several big moments for the defense, Owen admitted that some information he gave to the Colleton County Grand Jury that indicted Murdaugh was false. In some cases he knew the information was false; in other cases, the information was true at the time but was later disproven.

Murdaugh’s team also introduced a new theory: that the murders were the result of debts Murdaugh owed to Smith and a drug gang known as the Cowboys. They say SLED failed to follow up on that theory as well.

The jury also heard testimony from a cell phone forensics expert with the Attorney General’s Office who analyzed data from Paul, Maggie, and Alex’s cell phones. The state will pick up with cross-examination of that witness on Thursday morning.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

12:04 p.m. – Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian begins cross-examination.

Kinsey says that he believes the footprints in the feed room belonged to Paul.

They diagram the trajectory of Paul’s fatal shot. He believes that if the Benelli shotgun in evidence was used, the barrel of the shotgun was around 30 inches away from Paul when he was first shot. The shooter was holding the gun parallel to the ground. For the second shot, Kinsey thinks that the shooter was holding the gun at a low angle pointing up.

Harpootlian asks why the shooter would’ve been at a low angle for the second shot when shotguns are typically shot from the shoulder. Harpootlian says a normal-height person would have to bend or crouch, or the shooter would have to be very short. Kinsey says he can’t give an explanation for the reasoning.

Harpootlian brings up the Bevel report. Kinsey says he did read it. He says he also read several SLED reports and viewed body camera footage.

11:43 a.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room for a break.

10:14 a.m. – Court is back in session. The state calls Dr. Kenny Kinsey.

Dr. Kenny Kinsey

Kinsey is the Chief Deputy at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and crime scene investigation expert.

Kinsey reconstructed the crime scene from Maggie and Paul’s murders.

They discuss Paul’s injuries. Kinsey says the first was a shotgun wound to the chest, which was not immediately fatal, and the second was a shot to the shoulder that went up through the chin and out the top right side of his head.

At the time of the first shooting, Kinsey believes Paul was standing in the middle of the feed room. Prosecution shows a photo of the feed room taken the night of the shooting, which Kinsey photoshopped a pair of legs into to show Paul’s position.

90-degree blood drops on the ground of the feed room indicate Paul stood in the middle of the room after he was hit for some time, then began slowly moving towards the door.

Kinsey says that he can’t say for sure how away the shooter was, but he believes the ejection port was inside the doorframe of the feed room for the first shot.

Kinsey believes Paul was positioned partially outside the feed room for the second shot with his feet likely still inside the door. He was likely drooped, according to Kinsey, favoring the arm that had previously been shot.

Kinsey says that after the second shot, Paul did not walk or move voluntarily. He immediately died and fell to the ground.

The shooter was likely standing a few feet away outside the door. Kinsey says the shooter likely would have been covered, at least to some extent, in biological matter.

He says he sees no way the shot could’ve come from behind and entered through the top of Paul’s head, as defense attorney Dick Harpootlian previously suggested.

Kinsey says the first shot was a buckshot and the second shot was a birdshot. There are nine larger pellets in a buckshot and around 150 smaller pellets in a birdshot.

They move on to talk about Maggie’s injuries.

Kinsey says she suffered three non-fatal injuries and two fatal wounds.

The nonfatal wounds were to her thigh, abdomen, and wrist. The abdomen and thigh wound had stippling, meaning the shooter was fairly close. Kinsey says she likely bent over or fell to the ground and was on her hands and knees when the first fatal wound was delivered.

The first fatal wound came in under her breast and continued through her jaw into her head.

The second fatal wound was delivered to the back of the head from a closer distance.

Kinsey demonstrates the trajectory of the fatal wounds on waters, who is on his hands and knees in the courtroom.

Waters asks about the shell casings found around the body. Kinsey says guns are inconsistent with how they eject casings, so he doesn’t put much stock in that.

They discuss the unknown impression found on Maggie’s calf. Kinsey says blood from the thigh wound is visible near the impression, which indicates she stood for some amount of time because the blood dripped down.

Kinsey compared the impression to the wheels of an ATV found near Maggie’s body. Kinsey said he saw what appeared to be biological matter on one of the tires of the ATV in crime scene photos.

In his opinion, the mark on the back of Maggie’s leg came from the ATV. Kinsey identified unique characteristics of the tire tread that matched unique characteristics of the impression on Maggie’s leg. He said that his analysis was peer-reviewed.

Kinsey says he saw no evidence Maggie was run over. At some point, her calf bumped into the tire.

Prosecution presents a photo of Paul’s phone found on his back pocket. Kinsey says he doesn’t believe Paul’s phone could’ve popped out and landed in that position. He believes the phone was placed there by someone else.

Waters asks Kinsey if there is forensic value in swabbing areas of a residence like a bathroom and sink if the family lives there. Kinsey says no, there will likely be traces of blood in those areas from everyday things like shaving or brushing teeth, so it would be hard to distinguish.

9:56 a.m. – Court is in recess while both sides determine what evidence from the roadside shooting will be allowed.

9:34 a.m. – Court is in session. Before the jury comes in, Defense attorney Jim Griffin explains his previous objection to allowing evidence about the roadside shooting.

Judge Clifton Newman says that while he previously agreed with the defense and thought the testimony lacked relevance to this case, the defense’s line of questioning opened the door.

Judge Newman said that he felt the topic was “a bridge too far,” but the defense “built a road over that bridge.”

—

