COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The jury will take a trip to Moselle first thing Wednesday morning to visit the scene of the crimes.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

Witness testimony finally ended Tuesday evening, just over a month after it first began.

The state called six rebuttal witnesses, and most of the day’s testimony was focused on disproving theories put forth by the defense about how the crime happened.

Dr. Ellen Riemer, the MUSC pathologist who conducted Maggie and Paul’s autopsies, contradicted the defense’s narrative that Paul was shot at contact range in the back of the head. She said that in over 20 years and thousands of autopsies, she has never seen a contact-range shot that did not blow the victim’s face off. She said Paul’s injuries were consistent with the wound to his head being an exit wound.

Dr. Kenneth Kinsey debunked several suggestions by a defense witness, including that the shooter was inside the feed room and that the shooter couldn’t have been taller than around 5’2. Attorney general Alan Wilson made his first appearance in the case to question Kinsey.

The defense worked to discredit state witnesses, at one point even moving to have the expert qualifications of Paul McManigal revoked. McManigal was asked by the state to conduct physical tests on an iPhone investigating the raise to wake feature. Defense argued he was qualified as an expert in cell phone forensics such as extracting data, not conducting physical tests on phones. That motion was denied.

Dr. Paul McManigal refutes the opinion of a previous witness, saying the Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s murderer could be any height if they crouch during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Defense also called into question several witnesses’ motives for testifying against Murdaugh, including his longtime friend and former law partner, Ronnie Crosby. Harpootlian suggested that Crosby was testifying against Murdaugh because he was angry about having to help pay back all the money Murdaugh stole, and for the havoc he wreaked on their law firm. Crosby denied the accusation and said he found it very offensive.

The state also called another former law partner of Murdaugh, Mark Ball, and former Hampton County Sheriff TC Smalls to the stand.

The jury will visit Moselle first thing Wednesday morning. Jurors were instructed not to discuss the case on the way to and from Moselle and will not be allowed to ask anyone other than Judge Newman questions while at the property. Judge Newman hopes to resume court by around 11:00 a.m., at which point the jury will be charged and hear closing arguments. Depending on how long closing arguments take, the jury could begin deliberations as soon as Wednesday evening.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

11:15 a.m. – The court has provided answers to some questions regarding jury deliberations.

There has been no decision yet as to whether the jury will be sequestered.

Deliberations could go as long as necessary. The jury will deliberate through the weekend if necessary.

The longer the deliberations go, the more notice will be given prior to the verdict.

9:00 a.m. – The jury left the Colleton County Courthouse around 9:10 a.m. and began the roughly 30-minute trip to Moselle.

A small media pool was allowed to visit the property, trailing behind the jurors.

According to the pool report, some of the deputies escorting the jury to Moselle were some of the state’s witnesses, including Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Laura Rutland.

Sergeant Daniel Greene, another state witness, is escorting Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Margaret Fox are there as well. Jim Griffin stayed behind to prepare closing arguments.

Judge Newman is with the jurors. He is the only person they are allowed to speak to during the visit.

The entrance to Moselle was guarded by deputies, but the road was not blocked off as Harpootlian had previously suggested. Several media outlets were parked along the side of Moselle Road.

