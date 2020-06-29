Kathy Dahlkemper urging Erie County residents to look at Allegheny County as a warning sign

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is warning Erie county residents, saying to look at Allegheny County as a cautionary tale.

Starting June 30th, Allegheny county will ban on-site consumption of alcohol at bars and restaurants due to recent COVID-19 spikes.

Allegheny County went into the green phase two weeks prior to Erie County.

Dahlkemper says Erie County must take precautions to keep numbers our down, adding if there were to be a spike like Allegheny County action will be taken.

“If we all would wear masks, the virus really doesn’t have any place to go and it dies off. When people don’t and they get into close situations such as a bar, and a restaurant, and events like that you see the spread really happening. It looks like that’s what happened in Allegheny County, ” says Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper adding that it’s up to the people of Erie County to think about and consider each other.