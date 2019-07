People are paddling to the finish line and raising money at the same time.

The 4th annual Paddlefest taking place Sunday at Conneaut Lake. Kayak enthusiasts had the chance to take part in a three mile race along the lake. New for 2019, a dice run. Kayakers stopped throughout Ice House Bay and rolled inflatable dice. The points were added up and prizes were handed out as well.

The money raised goes to the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society.