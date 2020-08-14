Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club opens in downtown Erie

It’s a dream come true for Erie native Bobby Borgia.

The Kellar’s Modern Magic and comedy club hosted a ribbon cutting to open the club officially.

The magic and comedy club is located in the building of the former Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club. Borgia says he plans on keeping the comedy aspect of the club, while introducing magic acts to Erie.

The club is inspired by another Erie Native, Harry Kellar.

“I think Erie is going to be hopefully excited about who this gentleman was, and how big he was. He was the secret hidden in Erie. I’m a magician and i’m revealing his secret for the first time,” says Borgia.

Throughout the club, memorabilia from Kellar’s estate is on display.

