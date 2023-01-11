HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Presented by the Pennsylvania Beef Council, students from Dauphin County Technical School squared off in an early morning beef and veal cooking competition.

Chef Autumn Patti, program director for Culinary and Baking and Pastry Arts at HACC, spearheaded the competition. The assignment: just under 30 minutes to make the most creative meatball!

The team “The Best” created a Korean-style meatball while the team “The Killers” created a Mozzarella style meatball.

Chef Patti’s daughter Nina was the judge, and she was ready. Nina kept a close eye on the clock and both teams before declaring the winner.

Who was it? Team “The Best” for their sauce. She says both teams’ meatballs were delicious, but with the time constraint, trying them was very hot.

Watch the start and the results of the competition in the video player above.

You can watch two more cook-offs live at the Farm Show on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.