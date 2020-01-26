1  of  2
Breaking News
Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash Kobe Bryant Dead, Dies in Helicopter Crash

ScoreStream

Kobe Bryant Dead, Dies in Helicopter Crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Five people have died in a helicopter crash in the wealthy Southern California residential neighborhood of Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no survivors in the crash, fire officials said in a press conference. It is unclear who the helicopter belonged to or where it originated from and was going to.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the crash and are working on containing the fire that resulted. The helicopter crashed around 10 a.m local time., fire officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

HS Hoops Sat

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hoops Sat"

College Hoops

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hoops"

Hurst Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurst Men's Hockey"

Otters vs Owen Sound Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Otters vs Owen Sound Saturday"

Bayhawks FOX 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bayhawks FOX 10"

Hurst Whockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurst Whockey"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar