Kobe Bryant Dead, Dies in Helicopter Crash

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Five people have died in a helicopter crash in the wealthy Southern California residential neighborhood of Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no survivors in the crash, fire officials said in a press conference. It is unclear who the helicopter belonged to or where it originated from and was going to.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the crash and are working on containing the fire that resulted. The helicopter crashed around 10 a.m local time., fire officials said.