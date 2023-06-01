STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State announced that Ashley Owusu, an All-American shooting guard from Virginia Tech, has been added to the Lady Lions roster on Thursday.

“I chose Penn State because of how welcoming and genuine the coaches and girls were,” said Owusu. “I wanted to be around people that have the same goals as me, and I know that my teammates and I are going to accomplish big things this season.”

Owusu is one of the most decorated players currently in women’s college basketball. Some of her accolades include the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and All-American honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The college hoops veteran comes from Virginia Tech where she started in the first seven games of the 2022-23 season before being forced to sit out due to injury. Her senior season as a Hokie saw her play in 17 games, averaging 5.1 points per game and shooting 39%.

Prior to Tech, Owusu played for Maryland, where she posted an average of 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and five assists per game. The Woodbridge, Virginia native earned All-Big Ten accolades for all three seasons, earning First Team in 2021 and Second Team in 2020 and 2022.

The Big Ten veteran helped the Terrapins to two Big Ten Tournament titles in 2020 and 2021, earning herself the Jim & Kitty Delany Most Outstanding Player Award.

Prior to the start of her collegiate career, Owusu ranked as the No. 5 player overall in recruiting with ESPN and Blue Star in 2019, leading the charge as the No. 1 point guard. She started earning her awards then, being named a McDonald’s All-American, receiving an invite to the Jordan Brand Classis and being named Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to add Ashley to our Penn State family,” said Head Coach Carolyn Kieger. “She is a game-changing player who has excelled at the highest level, especially in the Big Ten Conference.”

Owusu is joining a team that is comprised of two returning All-Big Ten guards, Makenna Marisa and Leilani Kapinus. Penn State finished 14-17 overall last season and 4-14 in the Big Ten. The Lions reached the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, earning their first postseason victory since 2018 by taking down Minnesota.