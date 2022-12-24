Lake City, Pa- At approximately 5:00 on the morning of Christmas Eve, Lake City Fire Company was dispatched to a structure fire that had been reported at Lake City Mobile Home Park.

Upon arrival, crews noted that the mobile home was already fully involved in flames and the occupants were outside of the burning structure. Fire crews positioned their trucks to avoid more from homes catching fire.

Crews from A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., Fairview Fire and Rescue, Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Shore Fire Department, Platea Volunteer Fire Company, and Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and West County Paramedics responded.

At this time, the only known casualties are the two dogs that were unable to escape the fire.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.