(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Lake Erie Cyclefest is set to return July 28-31.

This year, the event will feature six rides over four days throughout Erie County.

The event has been held annually since 2017 and now is managed by the Erie Sports Commission.

“Lake Erie Cyclefest is a fantastic event for cyclists everywhere, and we’re grateful to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital for supporting the event again in 2022,” said Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission executive director. “With options for everyone and the ability to ride through vast landscapes, flat lakefront and rolling hills, Erie is an outstanding destination for cycling. This event will showcase all of it, and benefit six different area nonprofits at the same time.”

Registration is online at www.lakeeriecyclefest.org.

All ride proceeds benefit the hosting nonprofit organizations, an Erie Sports Commission news release noted.

The six rides include:

Downtown Slow Roll — A downtown ride that begins and ends at Perry Square at 5 p.m. on July 28. Registration is free but is required.

Grape Escape — A ride along the lake shore in Harborcreek on July 29. The 47-mile ride begins at 8 a.m. A 21-mile route begins at 9 a.m. Wine samples and food follow the ride. Registration is $35 through June 30.

Tour de West County — A ride that begins and ends at Asbury Woods Nature Center on July 30. Three options are available with 12-, 25-, or 50-mile routes. Riders will enjoy a post-ride picnic. Registration is $35 through June 30.

Six Mile Creek Classic — A ride on the trails at Six Mile Creek Park in Harborcreek Township at 2p.m. on July 30. Riders can complete between one and three laps that are organized by rider class. Registration costs $25.

Presque Isle Sunrise Ride – An early-morning ride at Presque Isle State Park beginning at 6:15 a.m. on July 31. The ride departs from the Beach 1 pavilion, and all registered cyclists receive a ticket to the Discover Presque Isle Pancake Breakfast at the Rotary Pavilion. Registration is $25 through June 30.

See Spot Ride – A ride along the backroads of McKean Township with a route from McKean Elementary to the Because You Care Adoption Center beginning at 9 a.m. on July 31. Route options include 40-, 25- and 10-mile routes. Food trucks, beer and music will be available after the ride. Registration is $35 through June 30.