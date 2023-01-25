(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new executive director has been named for the Port Authority.

Martin LaMar was announced as the new executive director on Jan. 25. He will begin his new role on Feb. 6.

“My appreciation and gratitude for being entrusted to lead Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority is beyond description,” Lamar said in a Port Authority announcement. “I, truly, believe The Port with its excellent board, geographic location, and support from (Erie Mayor Joe Schember) and other local leaders will be a critical part in what lies ahead for Erie residents and Western Pennsylvania.”

LaMar has served as the senior vice president of economic development for Invest Atlanta, as the chief economic development officer with the City of Pittsburgh, and has more than 20 years of experience in real estate, resource stewardship and economic development, a Port Authority announcement said.

He is originally of Atlanta. LaMar hold’s a bachelor’s degree in finance from Alabama A&M University and master’s degrees in social policy and public administration from the University of Washington.

“Martin brings extensive experience and knowledge, a fresh perspective, and an abundance of well-established relationships to this role,” said David Zimmer, Erie Western PA Port Authority chairperson. “We are thrilled to welcome him into the Port Authority and look forward to the great things he will accomplish for the organization and our community.”