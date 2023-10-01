LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Regal Foods Inc., a food manufacturer based in Leola, Pennsylvania has issued a recall of various seasonings after rodent feces were found in samples of oregano.

The affected products were distributed in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky, and Georgia.

The recall includes Regal Italian Seasoning, Regal Oregano Leaves, Regal Taco Seasoning, Regal Herbs & Garlic, Regal Fajita Seasoning, Regal Herbs De Provence, Regal Pasta Herb, and Regal Blackening Seasoning.

A list of product descriptions, codes and quantities is included below.

#Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct QuantityReason for Recall
1REGAL ITALIAN SEASONING 3.25#, 3.25 lb Plastic BagF-1607-2023Class IICode 10201310674 lbsThe firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.
2REGAL OREGANO LEAVES 20 lbs. , 4 Oz, 1.5 lbs., various containers.F-1608-2023Class IICode: ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550,9460 lbs.The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.
3REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz , 25#, 5# various containers.F-1609-2023Class IICode: REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 84001559 lbs.The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.
4REGAL HERBS & GARLIC 25# 5# 2# various containers.F-1610-2023Class IICode: 8400660 lbs.The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.
5REGAL FAJITA SEASONING 8# various containers.F-1611-2023Class IICode: ORE22183118 lbs.The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.
6REGAL HERBS DE PROVENCE 2# various containers.F-1612-2023Class IICode: 840036 lbs.The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.
7REGAL PASTA HERB 4oz, various containers.F-1613-2023Class IICode: ORE2218312 lbsThe firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.
8REGAL BLACKENING SEASON 5#, various containers.F-1614-2023Class IICode: ORE2218356 lbs.The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.

The recall was initiated on July 20, 2023.