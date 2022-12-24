If you’re scrambling to find a gift for tomorrow, you might just be out of luck.

Stores across the nation started having Christmas decor and holiday sales the day after Halloween, however a few individuals decided to wait until the eleventh hour.

It’s time to tie all ties and wrap all bows. The stretch to find the perfect gift has finally arrived. Shoppers were briskly walking around the Millcreek Mall to complete last minute errands such as their photo with Santa and wrapping presents.

According to People Magazine, study finds that 51% of Americans wait until Christmas eve to buy presents. Some mall goers say procrastinating almost did not work in their favor.

“I’m kind of having a hard time finding what I need. I feel like everything’s kind of picked over. I know I went into Bath and Body, and we don’t have like anything,” said last minute shopper Chance Walker.

“It was a little challenging here and there just because I want the gifts to mean something to my family and give them something that’s not only what they want, but something that practical and that they can use often throughout the year,” said last minute shopper and traveler Bryan Campbell.

Many shoppers ended up last minute shopping due to the blizzard warning and unsafe weather conditions.

“Between the snowstorms and travelling from where I initially live, I didn’t have time to grab everything that I needed. So, I’m just picking up some last-minute odds and ends so that way my family can have a great Christmas,” Campbell continued.

Campbell says that he’s thankful he had the ability to travel to Erie with clear roads before the blizzard came.