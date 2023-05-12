(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Calls went out for a structure fire just after 11 pm Thursday night in the 100 block of Olin Avenue in Girard.

According to reports from the scene, the house was fully involved and sustained heavy damage from the fire. Multiple crews were on scene battling the fire, including from Girard and Lake City Fire Departments

It is not known if the home was occupied at the time or if there were any injures at this time as crews continue to investigate.

