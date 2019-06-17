Warren troopers seek missing man

Warren State Police are looking for an 80-year old man who may be confused and disoriented after leaving his home.

Those officers are looking for 80-year old Richard William Kelly, last scene in the area of Wardell Lane near Route 59 in Mead Township, Warren County.

He is described at 6 foot even, 185 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last scene wearing glasses, white sneakers, blue jeans and a white sweatshirt with ducks.

Anyone who may have seen Richard Kelly is asked to call Warren State Police 1 (814) 728-3600.