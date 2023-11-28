(WHTM) — A new law in Pennsylvania aims to protect patients getting surgery. It passed the State House and Senate unanimously just before Thanksgiving before Governor Shapiro signed it into law.

The law requires healthcare providers to get consent from patients before having medical students perform pelvic exams while patients are under anesthesia. Work on this started years ago, when a Philadelphia county woman approached her state lawmaker, worried this had happened to her.

Days after surgery, Keren Sofer heard something on the radio that shocked her.

“One of the stories was about these unauthorized pelvic exams,” she said.

These were pelvic exams performed while a patient was under anesthesia without the patient’s consent.

“I was completely floored,” Sofer said. “The thought occurred to me that this could have happened to me.”

Sofer said she knew medical students were present during her surgery — she was introduced to them. However, when she asked her doctors, she could not find out whether a pelvic exam was performed.

“I felt very violated,” she said. “The lack of concern from my surgeon and the nonchalance with which they responded got me very angry.”

At first, Sofer considered taking the issue up with the hospital system, but she realized it was bigger than her situation. Sofer, a psychologist, thought about patients she had worked with who could experience the same thing.

“Thinking about people with sexual trauma, gender-based trauma, and what it would mean for them to learn that something like this had happened to them, and how it would have undermined their healing, set them back,” she said.

Sofer went to her state lawmaker, Philadelphia Democrat Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler.

“Patients need to feel confident and safe when they’re talking to their doctor,” Fiedler said.

Fiedler said she was appalled when she heard Sofer’s story, and she started working on a bill, trying to make sure this could not happen to others. Four years later, it became law passing unanimously.

Fiedler said she heard from colleagues, “This is an obvious piece of legislation, we have to make it happen.”

Under the law, healthcare professionals have to get consent before having medical students perform pelvic, rectal, or prostate exams on unconscious patients.

Penn State College of Medicine said this does not affect its policy. Students do not conduct these exams on patients under anesthesia. Instead, the college said patients volunteer to teach students.

Penn State College of Medicine statement:

“Penn State College of Medicine believes that every patient should consent before any procedures are performed regardless of the use of anesthesia. The College of Medicine is deeply rooted in the education of humanities and understanding how to treat patients holistically, this includes ensuring treatment is administered with respect and dignity. Penn State College of Medicine’s students do not conduct gynecological exams while under anesthesia. Additionally, there is very limited to no benefit of performing gynecological exams on patients while under anesthesia as normal muscle tone has been blocked by anesthesia and the exam is not comparable to that in the clinic, where the provider is also in constant visual and verbal contact with the patient to note any pain or discomfort during the exam. The College teaches our students through the use of patients who volunteer to help teach the students. They are also referred to as gynecological teaching associates. These supervised exams are performed by all third year clerkship students in our Hope Drive clinic before they begin their clinical rotations and every student must participate in this mandatory training. Our pelvic trainers give the students feedback as to if the exam is uncomfortable and if they are correctly palpating cervix, uterus and ovaries. Richard Legro, MD, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, established this program and published an article on the practice.” Rachel Kostelac, Penn State College of Medicine spokesperson

On the law passing, Sofer said, “I think we can all breathe a sigh of relief.”

Fiedler added, “[People’s] bodily autonomy, their rights as a patient will be respected in this way.”

UPMC also teaches students in the Midstate. A spokesperson said, “We do not and have never done these medical exams on our patients.”