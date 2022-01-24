Lawmakers stalemated on PA congressional map, top senator says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate majority leader said Monday that a partisan stalemate remains unbroken on a new map of congressional district boundaries for the state, and she predicted that the state’s highest court will end up settling the matter.

Pennsylvania, like most other states, must redraw its congressional district boundaries to account for a decade of demographic shifts in time for 2022′s elections.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, told a Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon that Senate Republicans have tried unsuccessfully thus far to broker an agreement between the Republican-controlled House, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic lawmakers.

“It just comes down to we can’t agree, the governor’s going to veto anything that’s not what he produced and the courts will end up drawing maps,” Ward said.

As recently as Monday night, Democratic lawmakers rejected a Republican counteroffer, Ward said.

Monday was also the court-imposed deadline for parties — including Wolf, Republican lawmakers and Democratic lawmakers — to submit proposed maps to it.

The Commonwealth Court issued the order earlier this month, acting on a request last month for it to get involved in the process. It set a Jan. 30 deadline for it to render its judgment on proposals that are submitted to it.

“We’re still talking,” State Government Committee Chair Sharif Street told abc27’s Dennis Owens. “We’ll talk all the way up to the deadline.”

Street says both parties are on a dual-track; reach a deal if they can or be prepared for a battle in court.

“We’re still negotiating with Republicans and Senate Democrats will likely file a map in commonwealth court as well. Then there may be a period of time where we’re both in court and going through the legislative process.”

Erie’s Dan Laughlin takes solace in the fact that the restricting process happens only once every 10 years.

“When maps are all said and done, everybody’s gonna have a state rep, everybody’s gonna have a state senator and everybody’s gonna have a congressperson,” said Laughlin.

The deadline for lawmakers is barely two weeks before the date — Feb. 15 — when candidates can start circulating petitions to get on primary election ballots. The primary election is May 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.