Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse.

For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse.

Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, Albion, and Summit township in Erie County. As well as areas across Crawford County, residents are asking for their money back.

“I actually found somebody in the office I could give information to cause as everybody knows they don’t answer phones. They don’t answer emails. They owe a lot of people a lot of money, and we’d like to get answers,” Ray Tucker, frustrated with Raccoon Refuse.

Tucker said he lives just outside of Titusville. He said there aren’t many options when it comes to garbage removal services.

One Titusville resident said while her garbage was always picked up, some of her neighbors were not as lucky. She said now the city is getting involved.

“When raccoon when out, Neil Fratus, the city manager, got right on it. Our city works crews are picking all the trash up,” said Julie Patterson, Titusville resident.

After receiving calls from affected residents, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection started an investigation at the transfer station in Spartanburg.

“Trash had been outside of the permit and unloading approved storage areas, so at that moment we then issued a field order top Raccoon Refuse transfer station and served it on the owner Mr. Ernest Sell,” said Tom Decker.

The Department of Environmental Protection continues to investigate the transfer station.