The Lake Erie Arboretum (LEAF) hosted an open market Saturday at Frontier Park and welcomed vendors and buyers alike.

The market sold fresh produce from local growers and included local craftsman, artists, brewers and more.

This was LEAF’s third open market of the summer. The organizers of the event said that this is one of the biggest that they’ve had so far.

“It’s awesome to see. This is probably one of our biggest markets yet with the biggest turnout. So as we have more and more markets people spread it word-of-mouth, they all tell their friends, they come, we promote it. It’s awesome because there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” said Hannah Rhodes, LEAF summer education coordinator.

The open market takes place every other Saturday at Frontier Park through September.