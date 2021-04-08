L&I to launch new unemployment compensation system in Pa.

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Thursday a new unemployment compensation system launching in June 8, 2021.

Under the new system, Pennsylvanians can expect a quicker and easier time filing claims for unemployment compensation (UC) benefits and have the ability to check the status of a payment.

“The new system will be easy to use, provide access to important information, and streamline the unemployment claim filing process for workers, employers, unemployment program staff, and third-party administrators,” said Berrier.

The system with modern software will replace an obsolete 40-year-old mainframe legacy system.

“The pandemic stressed an already-antiquated IT platform and we look forward to improving the process so that out-of-work Pennsylvanians can focus their time and attention on finding a new job.”

Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Extended Benefits, Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation and Trade Readjustment Allowances will all transition to the new system.

The site will feature a new look and feel better aligned with the user interface of modern websites, making it more intuitive to use.

“Our goal is to modernize the overall process and make it easier for Pennsylvanians who file unemployment claims to receive the payments to which they are entitled,” continued Berrier.

During the transition, the claims system will be taken offline for all users for a period of approximately two weeks. L&I will be providing regular updates and information about this and other changes.

Helping Users Prepare

To enable the transition, L&I will provide user guides and hold live workshops with UC experts to assist individuals in learning the new system before its implementation.

Announcements will be made in the coming weeks regarding the dates of the workshops and how to access them.

New System Features

Claimants currently filing for benefits through one of the above-listed programs will be required to use the new UC system to file their weekly or biweekly claims.

Additional features of the new system include filing an appeal and Checking the status of a payment among others.