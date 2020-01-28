Liberty Street Rollover Accident

An overnight rollover accident in the 2900 block of Liberty Street leaves a mess for first responders overnight. The crash happened just after 12:30 Tuesday morning. The driver claims they were distracted by a cat crossing the street when the accident happened. The vehicle traveling south on Liberty struck a parked car, tossing it onto it’s side in the middle of the roadway. The road was blocked which crews cleaned up the debris. The driver was not injured. No word on if any charges will be filed against the driver.