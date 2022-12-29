Christmas and the holiday season are in the rear-view mirror for many. But if you haven’t had the chance to go out and enjoy the sights, this is your last call.

It’s been a successful season for city lights displays. With Asbury Woods and Presque Isle State Park offering free viewings of holiday lights to brighten spirits.

It’s been a relatively mild month weather-wise beyond the most recent blast of winter weather, but staff at Asbury Woods say that they’re happy with the turnout this month.

“It’s been really great; we’ve had a really good turnout. We’ve had almost over seven thousand people before the holidays show up,” said Grants and Sponsorship Coordinator Rachel Hull.

One third of a mile’s worth of trail and boardwalk is decked out with twinkling lights throughout the woods and wetlands.

Hull added that coming to see the lights has an appeal beyond Christmas day, as the many people in attendance Thursday night attested to.

“I think we call it winter wonderland for a reason. It’s kind of more so able to spread out through December. It’s nice to look at the lights, we also have the gift shop and the train room, so it’s a bunch of stuff that people can do. Maybe their families are even still in town, and they need something to do,” Hull continued.

While the lights here at Asbury Woods seem to be a main feature, another staple is the toy train set.

Dave Karle has volunteered at Asbury Woods for two and a half years now, earning the title of volunteer of the year. His favorite thing to do during the holidays is run the trains.

“I really enjoy this because the kiddies get such a big kick out of it. They are excited about seeing it. I don’t only just run them, I will run them up to the kids,” said volunteer David Karle.

“I think it’s just the fact that a lot people, especially elderly people can revert back to when they were young. As a matter of fact, I had a set like this and you probably did too when you were young,” Karle continued.

Asbury Woods will remain open through Dec. 31, while your last chance to tour the lights at Presque Isle is Friday, Dec. 30.

After the new year, Asbury woods will continue to host programs such as snowshoe and ski clinics, those two being weather dependent.