Lila Ebright’s aunt reacts to Schroat’s re-sentencing to life in prison

A man charged in the 1992 killing of 5 year old Lila Ebright will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

Scott Schroat was 17 years old when he pleaded guilty to murdering Ebright. A re-sentencing hearing was held in August to appeal for a change in sentence. A judge re-sentencing Schroat to life in prison on Wednesday.

Kathy Lingenfelther, Lila’s aunt, says she is ecstatic that Scott Schroat will have to spend the rest of his life behind bars. She says Lila’s death not only affected her family, it took a toll on the entire Erie community as well.

Lingenfelther says Lila was a happy little girl who always had a smile on her face. She says “I just feel like a hundred pound weight has been lifted off of our shoulders, my shoulders, my family were just happy at this moment.”

Lingenfelhter is also giving thanks to the prosecutor on the case and judge who handed down the sentence.