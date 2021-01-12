Limited attendance announced for 2021 Masters Golf Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta National Golf Club has announced plans for limited patron attendance at this year’s Masters Golf Tournament.

The 85th Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 5th through 11th with efforts being made to follow health and safety standards to include a limited number of patrons.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. “As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved. While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

Chairman Ridley also announced that the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals will be held as scheduled, with a limited number of patrons.

Augusta National is in the process of communicating with all ticket holders of record, and refunds

will be issued to those patrons not selected to attend.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE: