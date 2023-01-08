(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Limerick Township, Pa Chief of Police and Montgomery County District Attorney office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township has been missing since Jan. 4, 2023. Brown was last seen on Jan. 3, 2023 by a friend/business associate and was supposed to pick her son up from the bus stop the following day according to the Montgomery County DA’s Office.

Brown’s vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside. Brown’s personal cellphone has not been found and has not been communicating since the morning of Jan. 4, 2023 according to the Montgomery County DA’s Office.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” said Limerick County Chief of Police Kevin Steele.

If anyone has any information on Brown’s whereabouts they are encouraged to call Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Brown’s family is offering up to $10,000 for any information that may help law enforcement.