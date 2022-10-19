(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Funding is on the way to improve the Linesville Borough drinking water system.

Linesville is set to receive more than $6 million for the improvements, including a $3.2 million grant and a $2.8 million loan. The improvements will focus on the existing distribution system and water supply sources that services 467 households in Linesville and Pine Township. State Sen. Michele Brooks touted the incoming funding in an announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

“Living in a small community with limited resources, I understand these systems can be very expensive,” Brooks said. “It’s my hope that this funding will help ease the cost of the system upgrades to ensure people have reliable sources and delivery of drinking water.”

A new pump station along with disinfection units, distribution pumps, a back-up generator, and a supervisory control and data acquisition system will be built at Penn Street.

A new tank mixer will be installed at the Airport site to reduce stagnation, ice, and disinfection byproducts.

The Borough Garage tank and pump station will be relocated and rebuilt in a non-flood-prone area.

Further, a water line extension will be installed along Homestead Avenue which will provide a loop in the existing distribution system.

The funding will be provided by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). PENNVEST is funded through federal funding and prior bond issues along with the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee legislation, ACT 13 of 2012.