LIVE: ABC News Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate

The woman who died in a motorcycle accident was honored by her fellow riders. A service for Darcy Phillips was held, those riders joined by shocked family and friends.

A deadly accident Friday morning took the life of motorcyclist Darcy Phillips. The group Fallen Riders began her memorial ride from where the accident happened on W 8th and Bayfront to Burton West Lake Funeral Home to show support. "People just aren't paying attention," said Founder of mission riders Vince Rizzone.