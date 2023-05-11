The North East community was getting answers from Granite Ridge about the future of the property.

We told you a few weeks ago the former Mercyhurst North East campus might be used to house unaccompanied migrant children.

And Thursday night, the community got answers directly from company representatives.

The North East community has been extremely frustrated regarding the situation with Granite Ridge. That frustration mainly stemming from a lack of answers and transparency.

A representative with Granite Ridge faced the public for a Q and A” of sorts where hopefully, community members will get the answers their looking for.

Back at the end of March the new owners of the former Mercyhurst North East campus announced one of the many considerations for the property is to house unaccompanied migrant children.

Since that announcement, the community has been up in arms. The community has held several meetings on the issue, but until now, Granite Ridge ownership has not attended.

Yesterday community members got another letter from the company stating no deal has been signed with the federal government as of yet.