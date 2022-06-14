(WXIN) — Grammy-winning artist Lizzo has revised the lyrics of her new single after fans pointed out a term considered to be an ableist slur.

The 34-year-old has removed the word “spaz” from the song “Grrrls” from her upcoming “Special” album.

Disability advocates say the term is seen as a slur in the disability community, especially for those with spastic diplegia, according to Variety.

One woman reached out to the “Truth Hurts” singer on Twitter, saying, “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”

Lizzo announced the lyric change in a statement on social media.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS.’ Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote. “As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

The original lyrics were “Do you see this s–t? I’m a spaz.” The new lyrics are “Do you see this s–t? Hold me back.”

“Special” is Lizzo’s fourth studio album. It is set to be released on July 15.